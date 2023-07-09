McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

