K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $263,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.82. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

