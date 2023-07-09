McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

