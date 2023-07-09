Advisor OS LLC Invests $531,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

