Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $331,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.