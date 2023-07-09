Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.
Danaher stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
