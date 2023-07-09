Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $305.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

