Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 29 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $405.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

