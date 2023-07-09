Ledyard National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,701 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average is $275.57. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

