Ledyard National Bank Buys 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $405.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

