Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

