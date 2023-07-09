Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CAT opened at $245.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.