Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 293,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 41,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 204,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

