Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 17.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 293,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 41,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.