Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,836 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.