Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 994,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.