Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,574 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

