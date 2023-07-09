4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

