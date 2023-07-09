McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

