Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $274,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE:O opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

