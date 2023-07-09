AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

