Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

