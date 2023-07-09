Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

