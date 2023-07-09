423 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $452.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.