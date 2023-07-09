Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

