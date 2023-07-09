Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.8 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

