Ledyard National Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $280.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day moving average of $246.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

