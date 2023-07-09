D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

