D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.79 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.