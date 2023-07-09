Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 49,989 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.18. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

