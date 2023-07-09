Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

