Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $204.18. The stock has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

