Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

