Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $267,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 214,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,785,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $136,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,559 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

