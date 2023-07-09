McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 319 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

