Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $267,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.