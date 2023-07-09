Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $376,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

