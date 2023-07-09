Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

WMT opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

