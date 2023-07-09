K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $209,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

ACN stock opened at $305.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

