Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

