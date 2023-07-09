QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.80. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

