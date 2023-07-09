Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

