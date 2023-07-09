TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average is $349.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.