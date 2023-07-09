D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

