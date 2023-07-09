D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $148.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.