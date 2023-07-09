D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 19,305 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

