Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.