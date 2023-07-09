iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

