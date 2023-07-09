Advisor OS LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

