Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6,554.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

